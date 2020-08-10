Previous
the tiniest fly by thedarkroom
the tiniest fly

you know how small flies are? well this entire fly was about the size of one wing of a regular fly and I was fascinated with it. don't know the species that would be a story!
@koalagardens
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
