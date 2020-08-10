Sign up
Photo 465
the tiniest fly
you know how small flies are? well this entire fly was about the size of one wing of a regular fly and I was fascinated with it. don't know the species that would be a story!
@koalagardens
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
1
Darkroom Default
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
29th July 2020 12:35pm
minimal-13
darkroom-bug
