Honey Bees

My echinops is adored by bees and hoverflies. I set up tripod (yep honest I did!), used macro lens setting on 300mm zoom, I had the remote shutter ready and waited. A little red symbol appeared on the live view screen, no idea what it meant, but it was RED, so probably a serious warning. The symbol was the shape of a thermoeter, my camera was overheating- as was I - so I stopped!!!



Hot photographer - Jackie

Theme-bugs