This girl (I think it's a girl) would dart out for bugs and then return to the same branch but always kept her back to me.I think she knew that the bugs she was after were over the water, not over the land where I was.This is not a true macro, I know, and I wanted to get her eye up close, but she was not cooperating. So, a close-up will have to do!Theme: Macro-bugWendy @farmreporter