Previous
Next
Photo 479
jigsaw
Theme this week is joiners or jigsaw - this is my attempt.
@koalagardens
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
493
photos
79
followers
27
following
131% complete
View this month »
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th August 2020 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
darkroom-jigsaw
Diana
ace
Well done, love the flower. I still don't have a clue as what to do ;-)
August 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
at least you have a week to watch what others do which might give some ideas or inspiration 🤔😊
August 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
