Photo 480
I'm Missing the Some Important Pieces
Storm Francis knocked around with my sunflowers in the night,but I used some of the parts to make a jig-saw picture.
I'm not a fan of jig-saws, had a 500 piece one to do during lockdown, and what enthusiasm I started with was extinquished after a month of completing the outer edges.
Jigsaw hating photographer - Jackie
Theme - jigsaw
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
494
photos
79
followers
27
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th August 2020 1:21pm
Tags
jrdr20
,
darkroom-jigsaw
PhylM-S
ace
Now this is totally different! Talk about accentuating the negative space! Very creative and glad your sunflowers are still enjoyable - the last time I did a jigsaw was w/my closest friends (
@pixelchix
@aikiuser
) and it was a ball - we were convinced someone or something had taken a piece! LOL - of course, it was there. I don't know if I could say the same had it been just me.
August 25th, 2020
