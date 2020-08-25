Previous
I'm Missing the Some Important Pieces by thedarkroom
Photo 480

I'm Missing the Some Important Pieces

Storm Francis knocked around with my sunflowers in the night,but I used some of the parts to make a jig-saw picture.

I'm not a fan of jig-saws, had a 500 piece one to do during lockdown, and what enthusiasm I started with was extinquished after a month of completing the outer edges.

Jigsaw hating photographer - Jackie
Theme - jigsaw
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
PhylM-S ace
Now this is totally different! Talk about accentuating the negative space! Very creative and glad your sunflowers are still enjoyable - the last time I did a jigsaw was w/my closest friends ( @pixelchix @aikiuser) and it was a ball - we were convinced someone or something had taken a piece! LOL - of course, it was there. I don't know if I could say the same had it been just me.
August 25th, 2020  
