Previous
Next
The last of the Budleia by thedarkroom
Photo 489

The last of the Budleia

Almost done with the flowers in my garden, I really must try to get some dahlias next year.
No theme week, @jacqbb
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these lovely little flowers and stunning bokeh.
September 6th, 2020  
katy ace
Terrific photo with beautiful shallow DOF creating some gorgeous bokeh.
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise