Previous
Next
A heart for all of you by thedarkroom
Photo 500

A heart for all of you

I was so surprised to see the heart shaped weaver nest on my tree. Looking closely it seems that the entrance on the right, is a bit longer than the normal one. The living room would be on the left.
@ludwigsdiana
No Theme
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise