Photo 500
A heart for all of you
I was so surprised to see the heart shaped weaver nest on my tree. Looking closely it seems that the entrance on the right, is a bit longer than the normal one. The living room would be on the left.
@ludwigsdiana
No Theme
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
514
photos
79
followers
25
following
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
12th September 2020 10:59am
Tags
heart-for
,
my-friends
