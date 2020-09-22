Stamp it Out

We are the third side of the triangle of the latest ecological disaster.



When you throw away your disposable mask, cut the elastic so an animal cannot get garrotted or strangled. Dispose of your PPE sensibly, take care not to accidently (or purposely) drop it



Reusable masks are better for the environment, especially if made from recycled materials. Gloves are only for the professioonals, WASH YOUR HANDS.



Oh sorry for the rant....................... this is for my tag challenge (selfie, abstract sunshine - this was only bit of sun in shaded garden today!) and I thought I'd drop it in for the 5+2s too.



Peed off with THE virus photographer -Jackie

Prompt- Zoomburst