Previous
Next
Photo 503
Stamp it Out
We are the third side of the triangle of the latest ecological disaster.
When you throw away your disposable mask, cut the elastic so an animal cannot get garrotted or strangled. Dispose of your PPE sensibly, take care not to accidently (or purposely) drop it
Reusable masks are better for the environment, especially if made from recycled materials. Gloves are only for the professioonals, WASH YOUR HANDS.
Oh sorry for the rant....................... this is for my tag challenge (selfie, abstract sunshine - this was only bit of sun in shaded garden today!) and I thought I'd drop it in for the 5+2s too.
Peed off with THE virus photographer -Jackie
Prompt- Zoomburst
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Tags
jrdr20
,
darkroom-zoom
,
fiveplustwo-newnormal
,
tag-challenge-172
