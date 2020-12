Production Line

I had today's photo all sorted. Visit Hinton Ampner, get a shot of the scarecrow and dog all festived up with tinsel and baubles. Nothing! Nowt!! Zilch!!! One tree was decorated, a couple of limp arches and fairy lights on the tree by the loos. Disappointed doesn't get close.



While washing very muddy socks and trousers I doodled some more Christmas cards, this is as festive as I've got today!



Humbugged Photographer- Jackie

Theme - Festive Decoration