remember to shine by thedarkroom
remember to shine

no theme this week, so a sunflower from my garden to brighten the day @koalagardens
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
JackieR ace
Oh doesn't a sunflower bring a smile out. Thank you
December 23rd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture and flower!
December 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty flower, nice shot
December 23rd, 2020  
