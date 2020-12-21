Sign up
Photo 593
remember to shine
no theme this week, so a sunflower from my garden to brighten the day
@koalagardens
21st December 2020
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
nature
australia
garden
sunflower
JackieR
ace
Oh doesn't a sunflower bring a smile out. Thank you
December 23rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture and flower!
December 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty flower, nice shot
December 23rd, 2020
