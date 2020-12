Phone Books

Yesterday I retired. Well I was made redundant, but I'm putting a positive spin on it. I worked for the library service and loved my job. Up the road from a small library I worked in occasionally I came across this repurposed 'phone box. Most of the books are very tatty and grubby, and don't really look C-19 safe!!



Old Retired Photographer - Jackie

No theme



Heads up for next week's theme, review 2020 in a triptych!