2020 in Three Selfies by thedarkroom
2020 in Three Selfies

So glad I don't dye my hair as the hairdresser closed when I had appointments. Steamed up glasses, due to novelty masks, became the norm!

Where would we be without WhatsApp, Zoom, Teams and Face-Time video-calls for quizzes, catch ups and games?. I also gained call-centre skills as an addition to my work role.

Oh the baking! Sourdough skills were re-learnt,bread and other carbohydrates consumed regularly. We walked miles, but that didn't keep the covid-carbs - lockdown-lard building up.

I have been lucky, so far I've dodged Covid-19, but family, friends and colleagues haven't been so fortunate.

2020 will be remembered as an unhappy year by many. But I have to be honest, I loved the first lockdown, it was sunny, warm and novel to be paid to sit in my garden. Now in the cold light of winter, as we emerge hopefully to a vaccine, the cost to physical and emotional health and the nation's economy is to be balanced and counted.

Fluffy Haired, Fat Fotographer -Jackie
Theme - Looking back on 2020 in a Triptych
2020 nicely addressed!
