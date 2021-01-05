Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 606
Often A Teardrop Is Left Hanging
Tree denuded of baubles, lights and wooden decorations. What sunlight there was in the garden glinted off a teardrop icicle I'd left hanging on it.
Careless photographer -Jackie
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
624
photos
87
followers
25
following
166% complete
View this month »
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
6th January 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr21
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! Awesome shot. Love how you caught the light glinting off the icicle.
January 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@shutterbug49
it's fake!!!
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close