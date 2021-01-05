Previous
Often A Teardrop Is Left Hanging by thedarkroom
Often A Teardrop Is Left Hanging

Tree denuded of baubles, lights and wooden decorations. What sunlight there was in the garden glinted off a teardrop icicle I'd left hanging on it.

Careless photographer -Jackie
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

thedarkroom

Wow! Awesome shot. Love how you caught the light glinting off the icicle.
January 6th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@shutterbug49 it's fake!!!
January 6th, 2021  
