In the style of Edouard Cribier

On one of our many holidays to Bretagne France we saw the work of Edouard Cribier. I love the way he paints his fish and lighthouses. Yesterday after a nice walk around our village with a dear friend of mine we sat down and started to draw, she in the style of Paul Klee and I tried my version of Edouard Cribier. This morning I finished it and thought it colourful enough for this weeks Darkroom challenge. If you are interested here is a link to one of his blogs https://pin.it/zGVzLdi
Theme: Colourful made my @jacqbb