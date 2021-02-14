Previous
Next
In the style of Edouard Cribier by thedarkroom
Photo 644

In the style of Edouard Cribier

On one of our many holidays to Bretagne France we saw the work of Edouard Cribier. I love the way he paints his fish and lighthouses. Yesterday after a nice walk around our village with a dear friend of mine we sat down and started to draw, she in the style of Paul Klee and I tried my version of Edouard Cribier. This morning I finished it and thought it colourful enough for this weeks Darkroom challenge. If you are interested here is a link to one of his blogs https://pin.it/zGVzLdi
Theme: Colourful made my @jacqbb
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so beautiful, wonderful shapes, colours and details. Love the hearts for today. Thanks for the link, what an amazing artist.
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise