Photo 675
love me a good kooka
last week was birds but I couldn't resist one more since it is a no theme week 😊 these are one of the first things I hear every single morning and I will never grow tired of their laugh
@koalagardens
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
693
photos
95
followers
27
following
184% complete
Views
0
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th March 2021 7:08am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
australia
,
kookaburra
