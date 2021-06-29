Previous
Pepperised by thedarkroom
Pepperised

Dangerous photographer - Jackie
Theme -eyes
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
thedarkroom ace
@jacqbb Jacq you beat me to the googly-wobbly eyes in a pepper shot- but I've no imagination to change to something else!!!
June 29th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it fun shot!
June 29th, 2021  
Annie D ace
hahahaha brilliant!
June 29th, 2021  
katy ace
@30 pics4 jackiesdiamond I knew it was yours as soon as I saw it on my feed! Most excellently done with the reflections! FAV
June 29th, 2021  
