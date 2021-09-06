Previous
which has disappeared?
which has disappeared?

Our theme this week centres on things that we have that were once useful. I pondered quite a bit and came up with this - 2 items considered to be used for similar purposes. One is quite old, but has NOT disappeared, while the other newer one has for sure.
There will never be music quality the same as analog.
While digital music confined one album at a time to a disc that damaged so easily was one of the worst technologies we have known in our lifetime. When you consider how much music a tiny device like your phone can now hold, the CD is ridiculous.
But for quality, I still go back to vinyl every time. @koalagardens
Graeme Stevens ace
It’s vinyl for me every time as well…unless I’m at the gym, in which case it’s a bit impractical, but certainly for home use!
September 7th, 2021  
