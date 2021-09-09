Previous
For the theme - disappearing technology by thedarkroom
For the theme - disappearing technology

Only people of a certain age will understand the inclusion of the pencil!! But some things endure - such as the Just So Stories......... Posted by @365anne
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Good one! Love the pencil tools as well :)
September 9th, 2021  
