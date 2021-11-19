Sign up
Photo 921
It's Time for the Morning Formation
Welcome to bird's week here at the Darkroom.
Saturday image by Madeline granagringa@granagringa
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Views
2
Tags
birds
,
pigeons
,
darkroom-birds
,
urban-wildlife
