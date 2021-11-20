Sign up
Photo 922
DSC05041
Theme:- Birds.
Bird flying over sea near Holywood, Northern Ireland.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
952
photos
104
followers
27
following
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
Views
5
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DSLR-A200
Taken
21st November 2021 10:39am
Tags
darkroom-birds
