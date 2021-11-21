Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 922
Moorhen
Theme this week: birds, this is a moor hen.
I liked the almost b&w ripples
@jacqbb
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
950
photos
104
followers
27
following
252% complete
View this month »
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st November 2021 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-birds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the water effects are wonderful. At first I thought it was a bw conversion, but it's not! extra points for that
November 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close