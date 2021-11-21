Previous
Next
Moorhen by thedarkroom
Photo 922

Moorhen

Theme this week: birds, this is a moor hen.
I liked the almost b&w ripples
@jacqbb
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the water effects are wonderful. At first I thought it was a bw conversion, but it's not! extra points for that
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise