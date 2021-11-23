Previous
Autumn Woods by thedarkroom
Photo 925

Autumn Woods

A walk in the woods with my friend, the sun didn't shine until after we'd departed. It was a beautiful walk scuffing up dry leaves and spotting toadstools, buzzards, kites and dodging dogs (and poo bags!)

Zenned Photographer - Jackie
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

thedarkroom

