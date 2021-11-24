Previous
Thanksgiving bouquet by thedarkroom
Photo 926

Thanksgiving bouquet

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving in the US. Last year is the only Thanksgiving we ever spent alone. This year we will be with a dozen friends. Some of our Thanksgivings have been with family, other with friends and many with friends and family. Our Thanksgivings have always included turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, green salad, cranberry salad and apple and pumpkin pie. We are very lucky and thankful to be able to enjoy such a feast. I hope you all have a day of thanksgiving tomorrow. Debbie @shutterbug49 and No theme this week.
katy ace
@shutterbug49 your photo is a FAV for the wonderful subject and composition! Your celebration sounds much like ours.Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family and friends Debbie
November 25th, 2021  
