Thanksgiving bouquet

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving in the US. Last year is the only Thanksgiving we ever spent alone. This year we will be with a dozen friends. Some of our Thanksgivings have been with family, other with friends and many with friends and family. Our Thanksgivings have always included turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, green salad, cranberry salad and apple and pumpkin pie. We are very lucky and thankful to be able to enjoy such a feast. I hope you all have a day of thanksgiving tomorrow. Debbie @shutterbug49 and No theme this week.