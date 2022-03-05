Sign up
Photo 1026
Selfie
A friend wanted to see what my hair looked like after two years of not coloring it and cutting it myself. And it's my birthday! Lobster, risotto, chocolate cake, red wine. What a lovely day!
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1058
photos
105
followers
27
following
281% complete
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
SM-A102U
Taken
5th March 2022 6:07pm
self-portrait
woman
selfie
katy
ace
@granagringa
your hair is beautiful!. I don’t know what it looked like before but I love the color and the curls. Fabulous selfie. It sounds like it was a lovely birthday too.
March 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Hello there! I love your natural curls. Sounds like a great birthday feast!
March 7th, 2022
