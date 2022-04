OOF

OOF - or out of focus...That's the theme this week here at the Darkroom. Saturday image by Madeline granagringa@granagringa.

I am so delighted to be part of this group and keep getting inspired by these themes. I tried some shapes - an old fashioned street lamp and a dead tree = but they just looked out of focus without looking as if were meant to be. Luckily there was another person silly enough to be out in the rain. I converted this sepia is post.