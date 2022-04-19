Previous
Next
A Day's Meals by thedarkroom
Photo 1068

A Day's Meals

Breakfast. Yoghurt and fruit ( forgot to take photo until eaten it)
Lunch. Hot cross bun afloat ( this was our view)
Dinner. Take-Away curry ( left over poppadom anyone!)

Photographer (with poor diet) - Jackie
Theme - Food Collage
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise