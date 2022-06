Volunteers' Hands

I am doing a year long project on hands, so this prompt for me is just perfect.



A day trip to RHS Wisley and I got chatting to a couple of volulteers. The lady with the clipboard is grading a row of salvias, along with 8 other volunteers, they will grade them again in August. The chap was weeding out what looked like little bulbs, which will be saved and sown later in the year.



Nosy photgrapher -Jackie

Theme - hands or feet