Uniquitous Light Pollution by thedarkroom
Photo 1188

Uniquitous Light Pollution

Popped to Hayling to play with the camera club's light sabres. The last time they were used we were joking about a possible lockdown and keeping 2m apart- if only we'd known what would be announced four days later and that it would be the end of our lovely club.

Many thanks to my wonderful assistant Mr R (aka Him) who suggested the ubiquitous light pollution of Pompey would add to the composition, who pressed the shutter and counted the seconds.

If He develops malaria as a result of 365 and the many mosquito bites he endured, he's going to be very, very upset!

Bitten Photographer - Jackie
Theme - Light Painting
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

thedarkroom

ace
katy ace
Absolutely love this one! Please tell me everything you talked about so I know what to prepare for in our future! Kudos to your lovely assistant and here’s hoping he does not come down with malaria!
August 24th, 2022  
thedarkroom ace
@grammyn Ummm He was directing me, standing in for so I could get focus and he counted the seconds of the exposure as I moved. Not sure what else we chatted about (except there was half a bottle of white waiting for us in the fridge at hone....)
August 24th, 2022  
