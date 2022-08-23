Uniquitous Light Pollution

Popped to Hayling to play with the camera club's light sabres. The last time they were used we were joking about a possible lockdown and keeping 2m apart- if only we'd known what would be announced four days later and that it would be the end of our lovely club.
Many thanks to my wonderful assistant Mr R (aka Him) who suggested the ubiquitous light pollution of Pompey would add to the composition, who pressed the shutter and counted the seconds.
If He develops malaria as a result of 365 and the many mosquito bites he endured, he's going to be very, very upset!