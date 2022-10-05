Sign up
Photo 1228
Flying into space
This is for the fantasy theme. I wanted to use Harry Potter on a broom, but did not want copyright issues. So it’s Jay on his bike. I have no idea what to do for fantasy really. It’s completely out of my wheel house as they say.
@shutterbug49
Debbie
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1263
photos
100
followers
26
following
336% complete
View this month »
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
14
2
Darkroom
Tags
darkroom-fantasy
JackieR
ace
That's clever! ( Tag is fairytale btw!)
October 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great image and idea!
October 5th, 2022
