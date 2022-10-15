Sign up
Photo 1241
The Feather
Taken at a creek flowing into the Pacific on Oregon's coast. No theme week here at the Darkroom. Shot by Madeline
@granagringa
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Views
10
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th October 2022 1:15pm
Tags
reflection
,
rock
,
contrast
,
feather
,
placid
