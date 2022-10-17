Sign up
Photo 1245
rust always wins
won't be long and I will have nothing but crumbles. join our theme this week with some rusty captures.
@koalagardens
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
2
3
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1281
photos
98
followers
26
following
341% complete
View this month »
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th October 2022 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-rust
JackieR
ace
Excellent interpretation
October 18th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful!!!! Love how the rusted metal complements and echos the sunset.
October 18th, 2022
