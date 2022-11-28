Sign up
Photo 1286
made of wood
ha, bet you knew I would have a wooden koala? our theme this week if you want to tag along, is to show something made of wood. tag it darkoom-wooden
@koalagardens
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th November 2022 4:30pm
darkroom-wooden
Diana
ace
What a beauty, so incredibly well made!
November 28th, 2022
