Photo 1289
Wood and fungi
Two of my favourite things here! The theme this week is anything wooden so the fungi are a bonus! Posted by tardy poster
@365anne
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1327
photos
98
followers
26
following
353% complete
View this month »
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Views
7
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
2nd December 2022 8:45am
Tags
darkroom-wooden
