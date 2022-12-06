Previous
Chichester Cathedral Choir by thedarkroom
Chichester Cathedral Choir

The light shining on the modern tapestry and ancient floor and walls was stunning.

Photographer - Jackie
Bit more info here https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/visiting-us/cathedral-plan/delve-deeper-high-altar-john-piper-tapestry
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

thedarkroom

Kathy ace
What a clash of styles, but somehow the two pieces of art (counting the windows as one) seem to go together. I like the reflection in the floor. That would make a lovely abstract by itself.
December 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflected colours.
December 6th, 2022  
