Photo 1298
De Rigueur Autumn Leaves
I'm so amazed to still see leaves on the trees. No theme week here. Taken by the Saturday poster, (but a bit late), Madeline
@granagringa
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Tags
yellow
leaves
autumn
sooc
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful texture
December 12th, 2022
katy
ace
@granagringa
Terrific color and shapes in the photo and fabulous shallow DOF!
December 12th, 2022
