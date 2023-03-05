Previous
Water colour by thedarkroom
Photo 1384

Water colour

Visiting with a friend and we painted together part of the day. This is a detail of the starling I painted.
No theme week @jacqbb
5th March 2023

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very nice. I love how you caught the irridescence.
March 6th, 2023  
