Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1384
Water colour
Visiting with a friend and we painted together part of the day. This is a detail of the starling I painted.
No theme week
@jacqbb
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1426
photos
99
followers
26
following
379% complete
View this month »
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th March 2023 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice. I love how you caught the irridescence.
March 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close