Looking for lines and shapes on the way to the dentist....playing with the new camera (upgraded from Sony a6000 to a used a6500) and Joy @Walks@7 introduced me to Photographic Eye videos on youtube and I got around to watching all of half of one episode and was inspired. Putting all those together to get this image...for whatever it's worth. Saturday image maker: Madeline @granagringa No theme this week in The Darkroom