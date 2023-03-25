Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1403
Darkish Room Portrait
Theme this week is portrait...so my accommodating model, in a darkish room, let me take his portrait. Saturday shooter- Madeline
@granagringa
. Model is Ron. Actually it was all so dark I had to lighten it a bit in post.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
2
2
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
25th March 2023 3:48pm
portrait
,
man
,
side-light
,
darkroom-portrait
,
low-key-portrait
katy
ace
@grangringa
wow! This is a fantastic portrait. The lighting is awesome. And the model has so much character. FAV
March 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous well done fav
March 26th, 2023
