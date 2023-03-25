Previous
Darkish Room Portrait by thedarkroom
Photo 1403

Darkish Room Portrait

Theme this week is portrait...so my accommodating model, in a darkish room, let me take his portrait. Saturday shooter- Madeline @granagringa. Model is Ron. Actually it was all so dark I had to lighten it a bit in post.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
@grangringa wow! This is a fantastic portrait. The lighting is awesome. And the model has so much character. FAV
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous well done fav
March 26th, 2023  
