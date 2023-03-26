Previous
Looking at the sky by thedarkroom
Photo 1404

Looking at the sky

Vigeland park in Oslo. Three boys looking at the sky.
These sculptures where made out of granite .
thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Susan Wakely ace
Such great sculptures.
March 26th, 2023  
katy ace
@jacqbb how unusual to photograph them from behind. It makes an intriguing perspective for these portraits.
March 26th, 2023  
