Photo 1426
Reflections and Shadows
These are cut flowers from our backyard garden. I had fun playing with this to get a reflection for this week’s theme. I flipped it to try to get emphasis on the reflection. Debbie
@shutterbug49
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1467
photos
101
followers
26
following
390% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th April 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-reflection
