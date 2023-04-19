Previous
Reflections and Shadows by thedarkroom
Photo 1426

Reflections and Shadows

These are cut flowers from our backyard garden. I had fun playing with this to get a reflection for this week’s theme. I flipped it to try to get emphasis on the reflection. Debbie @shutterbug49
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
