Previous
Potential Directory Cover by thedarkroom
Photo 1484

Potential Directory Cover

Our Lifestyle Director at our community center (the Retreat) asked me to shoot some potential covers for our next paper directory of residents. This is one of them. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture, love the colour and light.
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise