Photo 1484
Potential Directory Cover
Our Lifestyle Director at our community center (the Retreat) asked me to shoot some potential covers for our next paper directory of residents. This is one of them. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1526
photos
101
followers
26
following
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture, love the colour and light.
June 21st, 2023
