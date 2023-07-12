Previous
I hope this works by thedarkroom
Photo 1504

I hope this works

I’m not completely clear on what an abstract still life is, but this is my interpretation. It started photo life as a still life of a bouquet. Then I embellished it. Debbie @shutterbug49
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise