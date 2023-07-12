Sign up
Photo 1504
I hope this works
I’m not completely clear on what an abstract still life is, but this is my interpretation. It started photo life as a still life of a bouquet. Then I embellished it. Debbie
@shutterbug49
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
0
1
darkroom-stillabstract
