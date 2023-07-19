Previous
Flower from a bouquet by thedarkroom
Flower from a bouquet

We had a bouquet with a number of these beautiful little flowers scattered throughout. Debbie @shutterbug49 No theme this week. Hope you join us next week for cloudscapes.
19th July 2023

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
