Previous
Jay taking off by thedarkroom
Photo 1529

Jay taking off

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday Jay goes on a long bike ride with the Community bike group. I captured him leaving, using Slow Shutter Cam app. Theme this week is movement. Debbie @shutterbug49
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 9th, 2023  
Anne ace
Clever shot Debbie
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise