Previous
Photo 1529
Jay taking off
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday Jay goes on a long bike ride with the Community bike group. I captured him leaving, using Slow Shutter Cam app. Theme this week is movement. Debbie
@shutterbug49
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-movement
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 9th, 2023
Anne
ace
Clever shot Debbie
August 9th, 2023
