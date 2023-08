How would you interpret your fav book in a photo?OK stick with me.Our theme this week is to interpret your favourite book. So, I went all out with a silly composite. Turned one of my koalas into a fav character, Loial, and if I explain any more I would be giving book spoilers. This is book 1 in the 15 book set and my all time life favourite book series. you're welcome. @koalagardens