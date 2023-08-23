I am depicting the book called The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams. This was my pick for book club this year and it has so far been the most popular book selected this year. This list helped to bring people together and to help them deal with crises in their lives. It is interesting that the top of the list says, “Just in case you need it”. One of the main characters eats a few foods like roti (included in the photo) and moong dal that most of us had not heard of before. So I brought samples to the meeting. Debbie @shutterbug49