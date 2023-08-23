Previous
The Reading List by thedarkroom
The Reading List

I am depicting the book called The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams. This was my pick for book club this year and it has so far been the most popular book selected this year. This list helped to bring people together and to help them deal with crises in their lives. It is interesting that the top of the list says, “Just in case you need it”. One of the main characters eats a few foods like roti (included in the photo) and moong dal that most of us had not heard of before. So I brought samples to the meeting. Debbie @shutterbug49
Kathy ace
I've put this book on my "want to read" list on Goodreads. The food looks like something I would enjoy. I'm quite surprised to see that I've read many of the books on your book club list.
August 25th, 2023  
