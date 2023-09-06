Sign up
I am retired. I HATE waking up by alarm clock which I have to do every M,W,F at 6:30 AM. In the summer it doesn’t matter because the light wakes me and I’m ok with that, but now that it is dark in the morning, I don’t like it. Debbie
@shutterbug49
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
