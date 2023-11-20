Sign up
Photo 1627
highlight of the garden
no theme this week so I just had me a good time playing for the pure enjoyment value with a gerbera from my garden.
@koalagardens
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1675
photos
100
followers
24
following
445% complete
View this month »
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th November 2023 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
katy
ace
@koalagardens
a beautiufl flower and an fascinating treatment of it
November 20th, 2023
