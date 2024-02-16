Sign up
Photo 1718
GridArt_20240217_143800894
No theme week.
Collage of a dome with different projections on it as part of the NI Science Festival taken with phone.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1768
photos
97
followers
24
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 19th, 2024
katy
ace
@la_photographic
A beautiufl and unusual subject and a fun collage
February 19th, 2024
