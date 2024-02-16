Previous
Next
GridArt_20240217_143800894 by thedarkroom
Photo 1718

GridArt_20240217_143800894

No theme week.

Collage of a dome with different projections on it as part of the NI Science Festival taken with phone.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 19th, 2024  
katy ace
@la_photographic A beautiufl and unusual subject and a fun collage
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise