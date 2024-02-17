Sign up
Photo 1719
Three Faces
A poster of John Lee Hooker (I think) and a reflection of the lead singer of the band and a man in the bar listening...three faces. All there for an afternoon of the blues.
@granagringa
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
0
0
Tags
reflection
,
faces
,
music
365 Project
close