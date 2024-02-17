Previous
Three Faces by thedarkroom
Three Faces

A poster of John Lee Hooker (I think) and a reflection of the lead singer of the band and a man in the bar listening...three faces. All there for an afternoon of the blues. No theme week. Saturday shooter - Madeline aka @granagringa
thedarkroom

